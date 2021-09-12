Hancock Whitney Corp Has $460,000 Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,750,746. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

