Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 4,249 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

