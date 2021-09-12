Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 104.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 140.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 307.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 55.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ENS opened at $79.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

