Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 152 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

