Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 336 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

