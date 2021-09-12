Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Model N in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,382.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.