Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Trading Down 2.3%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $29.44. Approximately 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HDIUF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.3289 dividend. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

