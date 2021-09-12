Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $347.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

