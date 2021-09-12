Harvey Capital Management Inc. Invests $469,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $164,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Moderna by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,147,000 after acquiring an additional 993,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $449.38 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,259,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,973,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,624,600. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.