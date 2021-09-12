Harvey Capital Management Inc. Invests $469,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $164,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Moderna by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,147,000 after acquiring an additional 993,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $449.38 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.50.
In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,259,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,973,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,624,600. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
