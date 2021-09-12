Harvey Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,902 shares of company stock worth $2,035,553. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

