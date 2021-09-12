Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hays stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Hays has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

