HC Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,013,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,465.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,327.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

