HC Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,013,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,465.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,327.92.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
