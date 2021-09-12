Head to Head Comparison: Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) vs. Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Atrion has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abiomed has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atrion and Abiomed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25

Abiomed has a consensus target price of $363.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. Given Abiomed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abiomed is more favorable than Atrion.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and Abiomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 21.14% 12.97% 11.73% Abiomed 16.51% 16.35% 14.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Atrion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Abiomed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atrion and Abiomed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $147.59 million 9.39 $32.12 million N/A N/A Abiomed $847.52 million 19.34 $225.52 million $4.94 73.12

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Atrion.

Summary

Abiomed beats Atrion on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

