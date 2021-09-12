Head-To-Head Comparison: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) versus Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barings BDC and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Barings BDC presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.00%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.13%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC 117.79% 6.79% 2.87% Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barings BDC and Patria Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $71.03 million 7.28 $8.18 million $0.64 16.84 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.82 $62.21 million $0.52 33.42

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC. Barings BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Barings BDC pays out 131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Patria Investments pays out 355.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barings BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barings BDC beats Patria Investments on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others. The company was founded by Garland S. Tucker III, Brent P.W. Burgess, Steven C. Lilly, Cary B. Nordan and David F. Parker on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

