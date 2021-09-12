Head-To-Head Contrast: Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) & Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) and Atotech (NYSE:ATC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and Atotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -2,157.58% Atotech -0.59% -1.20% -0.24%

94.9% of Atotech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and Atotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Atotech $1.23 billion 3.79 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.17

Artemis Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Artemis Therapeutics and Atotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Atotech 1 7 3 0 2.18

Atotech has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Atotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atotech is more favorable than Artemis Therapeutics.

Summary

Atotech beats Artemis Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

