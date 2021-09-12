Head to Head Survey: trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) vs. LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares trivago and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $284.32 million 3.21 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -19.62 LiveRamp $443.03 million 7.71 -$90.27 million ($1.36) -36.99

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than trivago. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

trivago has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for trivago and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17 LiveRamp 0 1 7 0 2.88

trivago presently has a consensus target price of $2.96, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.00%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than trivago.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -9.28% -3.20% -2.60% LiveRamp -11.06% -5.81% -4.93%

Summary

LiveRamp beats trivago on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

