Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

HCSG stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 101,547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 34,526 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

