Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HWELU)

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:HWELU) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 13th. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

