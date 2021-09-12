Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €84.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.80 ($116.24).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €79.18 ($93.15) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.27. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

