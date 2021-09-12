Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

