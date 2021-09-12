HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives $5.32 Average PT from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 126.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth about $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth about $5,220,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HEXO by 73.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 312,520 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $4,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.01. HEXO has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

