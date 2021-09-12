Hiblocks Price Tops $0.0050 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $46.20 million and $172,716.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00072339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00130653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00185344 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.79 or 0.07322720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,061.44 or 0.99827170 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.87 or 0.00927301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003017 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

