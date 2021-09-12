HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Oregon Health & Science University raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,823,000 after buying an additional 629,378 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,712,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,729,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after buying an additional 90,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

