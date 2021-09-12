HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 354.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 135.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 52.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $4,453,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,998 shares of company stock worth $123,162,654.

Shares of U stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion and a PE ratio of -61.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

