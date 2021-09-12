HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD stock opened at $1,593.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $945.00 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,506.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,331.53.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.