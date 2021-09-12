HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 684.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

