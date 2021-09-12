HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,596 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 162.7% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 114,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.