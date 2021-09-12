Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $222.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.37. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

