Horizon Protocol (HZN) Market Cap Hits $8.23 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $538,661.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00078141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00129614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00181669 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.72 or 0.07293882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.62 or 0.99750994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.82 or 0.00945424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003005 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

