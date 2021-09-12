Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.
Shares of HRL opened at $42.31 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.07.
In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
