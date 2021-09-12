Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of HRL opened at $42.31 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

