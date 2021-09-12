Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

Hubbell stock opened at $192.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.05. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

