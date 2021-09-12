Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 30th

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of HPP opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.39.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

