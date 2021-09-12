Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT Lowered to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humanigen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $408.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humanigen will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,096,407 shares of company stock worth $37,927,382. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,694,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

