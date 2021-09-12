Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,472,856 shares in the company, valued at $401,608,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,625. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyliion by 313.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 125.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hyliion by 494.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $8.50 on Friday. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

