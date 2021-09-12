Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.07% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

