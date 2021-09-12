Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $7,050.97 on Top Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $7,050.97 or 0.15331340 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $9,884.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00070332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00130074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00182249 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.22 or 0.07310675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,960.16 or 0.99933953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.63 or 0.00884157 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

