ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $302.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 15,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 137,987 shares.The stock last traded at $245.07 and had previously closed at $252.28.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.20.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

