IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $110.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in IDACORP by 105,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,235,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.