IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,899,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.16. The stock had a trading volume of 348,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.03 and its 200-day moving average is $218.24.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

