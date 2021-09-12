Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.26

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.26 and last traded at $71.38, with a volume of 6619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.69.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Get Incyte alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Incyte by 9.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 11.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $3,006,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.