Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Independent Bank Group worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

