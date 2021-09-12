Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.
Shares of IR opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.