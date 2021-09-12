Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Shares of IR opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

