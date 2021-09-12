InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Acumen Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

TSE IPO opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$1.50.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$25.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

