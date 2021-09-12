Insider Buying: Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Insider Purchases 115,000 Shares of Stock

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) insider Philip (Felice) Montrone bought 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$139,955.00 ($99,967.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 10th. Desane Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the development, management, and resale of commercial, industrial, and residential properties; leasing of properties; and provision of property and related services.

