Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Purchases $102,073.60 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $8.48 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.