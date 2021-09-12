Insider Buying: Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Director Buys $24,180.00 in Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $24,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RGT stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $16.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth about $317,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

