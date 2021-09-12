Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $2,826,300.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $2,826,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00.
TXG stock opened at $184.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.90 and a 200-day moving average of $177.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.
10x Genomics Company Profile
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.