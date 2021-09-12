Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $19,800.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ADPT opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 429,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 187,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.