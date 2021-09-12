Insider Selling: BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Insider Sells 99,178 Shares of Stock

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) insider Mark Vassella sold 99,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$23.42 ($16.73), for a total value of A$2,322,352.05 ($1,658,822.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlueScope Steel’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.72%. BlueScope Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

