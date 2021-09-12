Insider Selling: BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Insider Sells 99,178 Shares of Stock

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) insider Mark Vassella sold 99,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$23.42 ($16.73), for a total value of A$2,322,352.05 ($1,658,822.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlueScope Steel’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.72%. BlueScope Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

