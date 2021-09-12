Insider Selling: Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells $79,680.00 in Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $84,660.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 113,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $542,400.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $132,227.92.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $88,230.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

NYSE CHRA opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.